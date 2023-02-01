UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Flood Relief Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 07:56 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday presided over separate meetings with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Coordination committee of nutrition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday presided over separate meetings with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Coordination committee of nutrition.

The Assistant Commissioner, relevant officers and representatives of social welfare organizations working on national and international levels attended the meetings.

The meeting reviewed the post-flood situation Different social welfare organizations presented their progress reports about the rehabilitation of flood-hit people and other relief activities.

Addressing the meeting the DC lauded relief and rehabilitation work and stressed the need to accelerate relief and rehabilitation activities so that the rehabilitation of flood victims could be ensured and they would become self-sufficient.

The DC directed social welfare organizations to submit their progress report to evaluate their performance.

He also directed to ensure the provision of health facilities, clean drinking water, and food to people to build a healthy environment.

The meeting also discussed malnutrition in mother and Child, growth of mother and child, and related health issues.

