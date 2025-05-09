DC Directs All Departments To Intensify Anti-dengue Efforts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The District Administration held an 'emergency meeting' on Friday to review dengue control measures across the city
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The District Administration held an 'emergency meeting' on Friday to review dengue control measures across the city.
Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema chaired the meeting at his office, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khan and health department officials, including CEO Health Authority Dr. Asif Niazi.
Officials briefed the meeting that 212,443 homes were inspected since May 01, finding dengue larvae in 1,605 residences. Outdoor checks covered 67,252 locations with larvae detected at 375 sites. It was informed that strict enforcement this year has resulted in 291 FIRs filed, 328 premises sealed, and Rs.
696,000 in fines imposed for violations.
Deputy Commissioner Cheema directed all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts through improved coordination and public awareness campaigns.
"Protecting public health remains our top priority," said the DC. He also emphasized enhanced surveillance and prompt action against mosquito breeding sites across the district.
It was collectively decided to accelerate community engagement programs to aware the residents about eliminating stagnant water and recognizing early dengue symptoms.
Health officials were directed to maintain strict monitoring in high-risk areas and ensure immediate fumigation where larvae are found.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..3 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 20253 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”3 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation3 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri4 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed4 minutes ago
-
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land4 minutes ago
-
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) L ..17 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Rally’ to be held against Indian aggression on Sunday11 minutes ago