DC Directs All Departments To Intensify Anti-dengue Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

The District Administration held an 'emergency meeting' on Friday to review dengue control measures across the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The District Administration held an 'emergency meeting' on Friday to review dengue control measures across the city.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema chaired the meeting at his office, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khan and health department officials, including CEO Health Authority Dr. Asif Niazi.

Officials briefed the meeting that 212,443 homes were inspected since May 01, finding dengue larvae in 1,605 residences. Outdoor checks covered 67,252 locations with larvae detected at 375 sites. It was informed that strict enforcement this year has resulted in 291 FIRs filed, 328 premises sealed, and Rs.

696,000 in fines imposed for violations.

Deputy Commissioner Cheema directed all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts through improved coordination and public awareness campaigns.

"Protecting public health remains our top priority," said the DC. He also emphasized enhanced surveillance and prompt action against mosquito breeding sites across the district.

It was collectively decided to accelerate community engagement programs to aware the residents about eliminating stagnant water and recognizing early dengue symptoms.

Health officials were directed to maintain strict monitoring in high-risk areas and ensure immediate fumigation where larvae are found.

