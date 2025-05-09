Open Menu

Sindh Minister Of Energy, Development, And Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Visits Institute Of Holistic Rehabilitation And Innovation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Innovation

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday visited the Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Innovation (IHRI), a center for children with special needs here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday visited the Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Innovation (IHRI), a center for children with special needs here.

Advisor to CM for Public Health, Saleem Baloch was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the minister praised the performance of the institution and announced a donation of Rs 20 million from the Chief Minister’s side and an additional Rs 1 million from his own pocket.

He conducted a detailed tour of the center and interacted with the teachers and children present there.

He stated that such organizations and NGOs are serving the public and, in doing so, supporting the government and announced that all centers serving 2,000 children will be gradually solarized.

He further expressed appreciation for all charitable and social organizations, their founders, administrators, and volunteers who work day and night to serve the public.

He emphasized that, in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of public service and providing relief, the government is fully committed to support and collaborating with such institutions at all times.

Accompanying them were IHRI founder Rizaq Pardesi, Program Head Afia Wajahat, PR Director Agha Sherazi, Brand Ambassador Mazhar Rizvi, Rajiya Muhammad Ashraf, and Abbas Dhariyo.

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

1 minute ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

1 minute ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

1 minute ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

1 minute ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

2 minutes ago
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacc ..

India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity o ..

Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri

2 minutes ago
 RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 ou ..

RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed

2 minutes ago
 Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for ..

Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land

2 minutes ago
 India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director G ..

India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..

16 minutes ago
 Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: H ..

Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan