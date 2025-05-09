Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Innovation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday visited the Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Innovation (IHRI), a center for children with special needs here.

Advisor to CM for Public Health, Saleem Baloch was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the minister praised the performance of the institution and announced a donation of Rs 20 million from the Chief Minister’s side and an additional Rs 1 million from his own pocket.

He conducted a detailed tour of the center and interacted with the teachers and children present there.

He stated that such organizations and NGOs are serving the public and, in doing so, supporting the government and announced that all centers serving 2,000 children will be gradually solarized.

He further expressed appreciation for all charitable and social organizations, their founders, administrators, and volunteers who work day and night to serve the public.

He emphasized that, in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of public service and providing relief, the government is fully committed to support and collaborating with such institutions at all times.

Accompanying them were IHRI founder Rizaq Pardesi, Program Head Afia Wajahat, PR Director Agha Sherazi, Brand Ambassador Mazhar Rizvi, Rajiya Muhammad Ashraf, and Abbas Dhariyo.