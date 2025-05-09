Open Menu

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over IMF Tranche Approval, Slams India's "Failed Tactics"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 11:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of a $1 billion tranche for Pakistan, slamming India for what he described as “failed underhanded tactics” to sabotage the programme.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, Shehbaz Sharif lauded Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, and the entire economic team for their role in securing the crucial IMF support.

The prime minister said, “By the grace of Allah, Pakistan’s economic situation is improving, and the country is steadily moving towards progress.”

He said India was attempting to derail Pakistan’s economic revival by engaging in “malicious propaganda and unilateral aggression” to divert attention from Pakistan’s development efforts.

“India’s desperate moves to sabotage the IMF program have failed,” he said, adding that international financial institutions have rejected India’s “false narrative.”

The prime minister emphasized that the approved IMF tranche would help stabilize the country’s economy and guide it towards long-term recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was working on a priority basis in key areas such as tax reforms, improving the energy sector, and promoting private sector growth.

He pointed to improved economic indicators over the past 14 months as evidence of the government's effective policies. “We remain committed to a roadmap for economic stability, effective performance, and sustainable long-term planning,” he added.

