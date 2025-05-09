Open Menu

RTO-1 Gears Up Action Against PoS Violations, 3 Outlets Sealed

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1), gearing up action against PoS violations, sealed 3 outlets on Friday over disconnection and disintegration with FBR’s Point of Sale (PoS) Invoicing System

Regional Tax Office-1 team, in the first action at Stadium Road, sealed a tiles and sanitary ware outlet that was not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement received here.

In a separate action in the Saddar area of the metropolis, a branded watches outlet was sealed. Both the actions taken under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the invoices issued by the sealed outlets were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

In the third action, the tax officials sealed another tile and sanitary ware outlet at Stadium Road for the second time over its disconnection from the PoS system.

“Tax evaders are being tracked continually and actions against them are taken in order to ensure implementation over PoS regulations,” Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad stated, stressing on uprooting the culture of tax evasion for achievement of economic stability.

