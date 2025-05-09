Provision Of Jobs To Youth Top Priority Of Govt: Hadiya Nawaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:08 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Population Welfare Hadiya Nawaz Behrani on Friday said that providing employment to the youth is the top priority of the incumbent provincial government which is evidenced by the provision of job orders to 45 male and female social mobilizers that would light the stoves of 45 families.
She said this while addressing a ceremony to issue appointment orders to 45 male and female social mobilizers at the Population Welfare Department office here.
Director General Population Welfare Muhammad Azeem Kakar, Mir Amir Behrani, Senior District Officer Muhammad Ayub Kakar, Accounts Officer Muhammad Latif Muhammad Hasni and others were also present at the ceremony.
Hadiya Nawaz Behrani said that due to unemployment in the province, a large number of youth were misguided and choosing the wrong path, after coming to power, we had assured to provide employment to the youth and solve their problems.
Today, I am very happy that I have fulfilled my promise and provided jobs to 45 men and women in the Population Welfare Department, she said adding that now it is your responsibility to perform your duties efficiently.
She said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti is taking steps on priority basis to provide employment to the youth and solve their problems, today's ceremony is a clear proof of this.
Director General Population Welfare Muhammad Azeem Kakar said that with the efforts of Parliamentary Secretary Population Welfare Hadiya Nawaz Behrani, the posts of social mobilizer were approved in the Population Welfare Department, today, their job orders have been distributed among the youth and women.
He said that social mobilizers would go door to door to educate people about a balanced family.
