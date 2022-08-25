DC distributes relief material among flood affected families in Nawan Killi

Under the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahak Baloch Thursday visited Nawan Killi area to assess the damages caused by floods, and distributed relief material among the affected families

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Under the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahak Baloch Thursday visited Nawan Killi area to assess the damages caused by floods, and distributed relief material among the affected families.

He said that drainage operations were also going on in the affected areas, in which heavy machinery was being used by the district administration.

Talking to the affected people, the DC said that relief activities were continuing in all affected areas of the city and a report was being submitted to the chief minister about the situation.

He also assured that the administration stood with the victims and assistance would be continued to address the people's problems.