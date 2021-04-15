DC finalises tree plantation campaign for schools

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khwaja has finalised a tree plantation campaign for private and government schools across the district as part of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khwaja has finalised a tree plantation campaign for private and government schools across the district as part of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan.

He held a meeting with representatives of education Department and Private Schools Associations.

ADCR Ali Akbar Bhindar, DMO Shahid Abbas, CEO Education Dr Masood Akhtar, Deputy DO Akhtar Hussain, President Private National Schools Association Sajjad Masood Chishti and President Jinnah Private Schools Association Tariq Mahmood Mughal attended the meeting.

He directed the CEO Education to work with the heads of private educational institutions to prepare a joint plan for tree plantation so that millions of saplings could be planted at the same time to highlight the name of Pakistan in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The DC said that the heads of private and public schools should encourage students to plant saplings and each child will plant 10, 10 saplings as per the plan.

Children and teachers, showing special interest in this campaign, will be given Deputy Commissioner monogram badge and children who will show outstanding performance will be awarded gold medal, he addedapp/ir