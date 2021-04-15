UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Finalises Tree Plantation Campaign For Schools

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

DC finalises tree plantation campaign for schools

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khwaja has finalised a tree plantation campaign for private and government schools across the district as part of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khwaja has finalised a tree plantation campaign for private and government schools across the district as part of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan.

He held a meeting with representatives of education Department and Private Schools Associations.

ADCR Ali Akbar Bhindar, DMO Shahid Abbas, CEO Education Dr Masood Akhtar, Deputy DO Akhtar Hussain, President Private National Schools Association Sajjad Masood Chishti and President Jinnah Private Schools Association Tariq Mahmood Mughal attended the meeting.

He directed the CEO Education to work with the heads of private educational institutions to prepare a joint plan for tree plantation so that millions of saplings could be planted at the same time to highlight the name of Pakistan in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The DC said that the heads of private and public schools should encourage students to plant saplings and each child will plant 10, 10 saplings as per the plan.

Children and teachers, showing special interest in this campaign, will be given Deputy Commissioner monogram badge and children who will show outstanding performance will be awarded gold medal, he addedapp/ir

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Education Gujranwala Same Gold Government Million

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

18 minutes ago

KP government notifies new timing for business in ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt sets up complaints cell against illicit ..

3 minutes ago

Universal coverage to revolutionize health sector: ..

3 minutes ago

DC visit sasta bazaar set up at Adayla road

3 minutes ago

Corona Task Force meeting held in DC office Kohat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.