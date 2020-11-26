UrduPoint.com
DC For Recovery Of Pending Dues From Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure 100 percent recovery of pending dues from defaulters of local body departments and initiate strict action against permanent defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure 100 percent recovery of pending dues from defaulters of local body departments and initiate strict action against permanent defaulters.

In a directive issued here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that pending dues of local body departments would be recovered on top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to recover pending rent of shops of town and municipal committees and take strict action against permanent defaulters.

He said that new development projects would be started with the recovered amount for public facilitation.

Taking action after the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair launched an operation against defaulters of municipal committee's shops and recovered pending rent of over Rs 4.5 million. He also gave deadline of 24 hours to other defaulters for payment of pending dues otherwise their shops would be sealed and allotments would be cancelled.

