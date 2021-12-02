DC holds Revenue public service court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Revenue Public Service Courts were being held at district level as well as tehsil headquarters on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar .

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq attended Revenue Public Service Court at tehsil Sialkot along with AC Sialkot, and heard complaints of general public directly on Wednesday. He issued orders on the spot to resolve their problems.

DC stressed that complaints received in the Revenue Public Service Court should be addressed immediately in accordance with government's vision and policy guideline.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot visited SMEDA building at Paris Road in connection with setting up of Citizen Facilitation Center (Khidmat Markaz) there. During the visit site work was inspected and instructions were issued to the contractor for timely completion of the project assigned.