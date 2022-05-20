UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Polio Campaign In Khyber District

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Shah Fahad on Friday launched seven-day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 )

Total 934 polio teams will give drops to over 231,000 children in all tehsils at their door steps.The vaccination campaign will be conducted from 23-27 May.

In this connection Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting at his office which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, District Head Department of Health Dr.

Zafar Ali Khan and representatives of all relevant departments.

A detailed briefing was given to participants on anti-polio campaign.The district Khyber administration has imposed section 144 to impose pillion riding to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner has requested people particularly parents to cooperate with polio teams by administering polio drops to their children.

He directed concerned officials to make special efforts to convince parents who are reluctant to give polio drops to children.

