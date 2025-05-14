Open Menu

DC Inspects Sewerage Scheme, Urges Timely Completion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk inspected the ongoing comprehensive sewerage scheme from Shadman to Bhimber and directed the concerned departments to ensure its completion by the end of May, ahead of the monsoon season

Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt briefed the deputy commissioner on the progress and current status of the project.

The DC said that residents of Shadman Colony, Danday Mar Colony, Rehman Shaheed Road, Aduwal, and adjoining areas would directly benefit from the project. He added that upon completion, the scheme would resolve longstanding drainage issues and improve the overall living conditions in the area.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated during execution and stressed that the work must meet quality standards and be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

