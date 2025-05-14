Open Menu

Saleem Memon For Introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

Published May 14, 2025

Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has said that in order to expand Pakistan’s narrow tax net, restoring confidence of public and business community’s in the government’s utilization of tax revenues was essential.

He emphasized that unless people are assured of transparent and effective use of their paid taxes, there can be no significant improvement in voluntary tax compliance.

He urged to utilize amount being collected in through should be spent on ensuring basic civic amenities including maintenance of Roads, hospitals, schools municipal services

He urged the Federal and provincial governments to publish detailed annual expenditure reports alongside tax collection data, so that citizens can clearly see how and where their money is being spent.

He called upon the Government of Pakistan to introduce a Tax Monitoring Portal where every citizen can view ongoing developmental projects in their respective areas funded by tax revenues.

Saleem Memon concluded that for Pakistan to become a self-reliant and economically strong nation, transparency in tax utilization is imperative.

This is the foundation on which a prosperous and stable Pakistan can be built.

More Stories From Business