PPP Delegation Calls On Bilawal Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:37 PM
A high-level delegation of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by the party’s Provincial President, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A high-level delegation of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by the party’s Provincial President, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha called on Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Wednesday.
The delegation included Parliamentary Leader Ahmed Karim Kundi, MPAs Ehsan Miankhel, Karamat Ullah Khan Chugharmatti, Arbab Zarak Khan and Advisor on Media and Strategy, Osama Yawar.
During the meeting, the chairman was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing political, economic and administrative crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The delegation informed him about the upcoming protest rally scheduled to be held on May 26 at 2pm under the “Soobah Bachao” campaign in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
The rally aims to raise a powerful public voice against alleged corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, and the incompetence of the provincial government.
Chairman PPP was apprised that the current KP government has allegedly deprived the people of basic facilities, educational institutions are deteriorating, hospitals lack essential medicines, law and order continues to worsen, and inflation and joblessness are crushing the poor. Despite these alarming conditions, the KP government remains indifferent and has failed to deliver.
The rally's purpose is not only to highlight the plight of the general public but also to express solidarity with the employees who were unlawfully dismissed from their jobs by the provincial government.
Chairman PPP appreciated the efforts of the party leaders and instructed them to actively raise public issues on every forum and resist injustice with full force.
The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership reaffirmed its commitment to continue the struggle to free the province from the grip of corruption, and administrative failure.
Recent Stories
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR
Kamal asks NIH to enhance local vaccine production
PPP delegation calls on Bilawal Zardari
PHC upholds military court sentences in cases related to terrorism charges
Main accused in Kashif Masih murder arrested
PHDEC distributes mango bags among growers
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews progress on Lahore Devel ..
At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jata ..
PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) to focus on boosting ..
Digitization of land records begins with pilot project in Haripur
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
Kazakhstan envoy meets with Hanif Abbasi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Kamal asks NIH to enhance local vaccine production2 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on Bilawal Zardari2 minutes ago
-
PHC upholds military court sentences in cases related to terrorism charges11 minutes ago
-
Main accused in Kashif Masih murder arrested2 minutes ago
-
PHDEC distributes mango bags among growers2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews progress on Lahore Development Programme3 minutes ago
-
At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jatak23 minutes ago
-
PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) to focus on boosting woman-centric job ma ..11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lal Sohanra National Park to inspect ongoing development work29 minutes ago
-
Governor assures Mehsud Tribal Jirga to address developmental issues in Waziristan29 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar pays glowing tribute to late Senator Sajid Mir39 minutes ago