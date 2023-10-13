DC inspects various schools, THQ Hospital in Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Shah Mir Iqbal made surprise visits to various schools and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Pasrur tehsil on Friday.

Under the Chief Secretary Model school Programme, he reviewed the ongoing development work during his visit to the Government High School for Boys, Government High School Kotla Bawa Faqir Chand and Government Ayesha Girls High School Pasrur.

The DC ordered for speeding up the ongoing construction work and planting grass and saplings in the green area of schools.

At the THQ Hospital, the deputy commissioner visited various wards including Emergency, OPD, Pharmacy and asked about the quality of medical facilities available to patients coming to hospital for treatment. He also checked staff and doctors attendance.

While issuing instructions to the THQ medical superintendent (MS), the DC said that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in hospital. In addition to provision of the best medical facilities, patients admitted to the hospital should be given a clean bed and regular change of bed-sheets and pillow covers.

Later, the deputy commissioner also inspected the process of laying sanitation line and conduits at Old Airport Road under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

Consultant/ Resident Engineer of PICIIP Saifullah gave a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing work on the ongoing project to the deputy commissioner.

The deputy commissioner also visited the concrete pipeline casting plant and reviewed production and procurement of the product.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Manj and City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan were also present.

The DC directed the consultants and contractors of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) to increase the speed ensuring the quality of work as per the special orders of the chief secretary and sprinkle water regularly to control the dust so that problems like environmental pollution from dust do not arise.

Meanwhile, DC Shah Mir also visited the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) and inspected the ongoing construction work on the revamping project.