DC Jaffarabad Chairs Meeting To Maintain Law, Order During Muharram

Published July 21, 2022

DC Jaffarabad chairs meeting to maintain law, order during Muharram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Razak Khan Khajak on Thursday chaired a meeting to maintain law and order situation and religious harmony during the month of Muharram-ul Haram.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials including SSP, assistant commissioner, apart from DHO, additional deputy commissioner, police department, FC and law enforcement officers.

The DC said that we should learn tolerance during Muharram-ul-Haram from the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

He urged religious scholars to play their due role for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul Haram.

"Majlis and mourning processions must follow their route and time during Muharram while no party will be allowed to violate its route", he added.

He directed the municipal officers to arrange cleanliness and lighting on the route of the mourning procession despite instructions issued to all the Assistant Commissioners to inspect the route of Majlis and mourning procession to complete cleaning arrangements on the route and make drainage of rain water on the routes.

He directed the officers to avoid load shedding during the period of Muharram-ul-Haram and try to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The DC also instructed the officials of the health department to form medical teams during the mourning processions and make arrangements for the supply of paramedical staff and medicines.

