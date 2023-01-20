DC Kashmore-Kandhkot for draining out rainwater

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Manwar Ali Mithani, the municipal staff is busy cleaning the entire city with the help of heavy machinery

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Manwar Ali Mithani, the municipal staff is busy cleaning the entire city with the help of heavy machinery.

DC, along with officials of Municipal Administration Kashmore-Kandhkot on Friday visited various parts of Kashmore and Kandhkot cities, judicial lock-up, Hibat Road, and clock tower.

He also directed the officials of the Municipal committee Kashmore and Kandhkot towns to provide fuel and de-watering machines to drain out sewerage and rainwater from various locations, roads and streets of the district.

DC directed SEPCO officials to supply electricity round-the-clock to the pumping stations in Kashmore town and Kandhkot town and several parts of the district.

On this occasion, the municipal authorities said that after the rain, the process of drain out rain water and cleaning on the roads has been accelerated.