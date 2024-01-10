Open Menu

DC Khyber Assures Businessmen Dealing In Pak-Afghan Trade Of Facilitation For Smooth Sailing Of Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DC Khyber assures businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade of facilitation for smooth sailing of trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Sanaullah Khan has said the government believes in the facilitation of businessmen and keeping in view the prevailing harsh economic situation it is need of the hour to take all possible measures for the smooth sailing of trade and commerce in the country.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade, according to a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by the Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. Other participants of the delegation included Former VP of SCCI, Engr. Manzoor Ellahi, Vice Chairman All Pakistan Custom Clearing Agents Association, Farooq and Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ali.

The meeting was called on the request of the SCCI President on an agenda on trade with Afghanistan through the 0Torkham border.

During the meeting, the businessmen pointed out the treatment of the exporters and carriers of transit goods up to zero point of the Afghan border by the police on different check posts by demanding heavy amounts on the pretext of checking the Afghan-bound trucks.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi recalled that before the extension of the district administration system to FATA, Political Agent Khyber used to issue a permit (Rahadari) to Afghanistan-bound trucks by charging Rs. 5000.

He demanded the revival of the same practice by Deputy Commissioner Khyber so the extra payment to different departments by businessmen while sending goods to Afghanistan is stopped.

DC Khyber expressed his concerns and promised the resolve of issuing directives on an urgent basis to concerned quarters by taking higher levels of security officials on board.

He emphasized that keeping in view the adverse economic situation of the country the traders and businessmen should be facilitated by the govt as they are the backbone of economic growth.

