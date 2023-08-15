DC kicks off plantation drive with free saplings' distribution among citizens

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar on Tuesday started a plantation campaign and distributed thousands of free saplings among the citizens to give a sharp greener touch to independence day celebrations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar on Tuesday started a plantation campaign and distributed thousands of free saplings among the citizens to give a sharp greener touch to independence day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodhi said that over 8000 saplings would be distributed among the citizens across the district during the plantation campaign, an initiative that would encourage the public to join efforts to improve the environment.

He said that citizens enjoy rights but they also have some obligations and responsibilities which they must honour for the sake of the country's development. He said that every citizen should plant a sapling to make Pakistan greener.