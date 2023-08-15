Open Menu

DC Kicks Off Plantation Drive With Free Saplings' Distribution Among Citizens

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 08:31 PM

DC kicks off plantation drive with free saplings' distribution among citizens

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar on Tuesday started a plantation campaign and distributed thousands of free saplings among the citizens to give a sharp greener touch to independence day celebrations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar on Tuesday started a plantation campaign and distributed thousands of free saplings among the citizens to give a sharp greener touch to independence day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodhi said that over 8000 saplings would be distributed among the citizens across the district during the plantation campaign, an initiative that would encourage the public to join efforts to improve the environment.

He said that citizens enjoy rights but they also have some obligations and responsibilities which they must honour for the sake of the country's development. He said that every citizen should plant a sapling to make Pakistan greener.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Salman Khan Independence

Recent Stories

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

17 minutes ago
 Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in ed ..

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

17 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

17 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

21 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

21 minutes ago
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

21 minutes ago
 District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

21 minutes ago
 China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea a ..

China says summit between US, Japan, South Korea aimed at 'heightening confronta ..

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to ensure continuity in economic po ..

Caretaker govt to ensure continuity in economic policies: PM Kakar

16 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan