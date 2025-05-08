Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee meets

(@FahadShabbir)

The reconstituted Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee, under the Chairmanship of Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge SCP, convened a maiden meeting to take stock of the progress made by the respective provincial and federal governments for effective implementation of ADR legal framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The reconstituted Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee, under the Chairmanship of Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge SCP, convened a maiden meeting to take stock of the progress made by the respective provincial and federal governments for effective implementation of ADR legal framework.

The Chairman of the Committee expressed enthusiasm for introducing “Mediation” into the judicial process, highlighting it as a meaningful campaign to nurture a culture of dialogue, under the slogan “Medifare.”

He thoughtfully pointed out that Mediation, which operates without any multiplying factors, is instrumental in alleviating the pressures of litigation. Fostering a spirit of love and understanding allows us to lessen the burden on courts, build stronger relationships, and create a more compassionate community where individuals can connect and support one another.

The Committee unanimously resolved that ADR has proven highly effective mechanism in resolving disputes enabling parties to resolve their disputes through collaborative and mutually beneficial process reducing conflict and promoting harmony.

The meeting was briefed on implementing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) frameworks across the country and progress on establishment of mediation centers, mediator training and case statistics highlighting challenges hindering the effective implementation of ADR legal framework.

The Committee appreciated the progress made so for and urged for discrete efforts for promoting awareness about the effectiveness of mediation in amicable settlement of disputes.

The meeting was attended by Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Judge SCP, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Acting Judge SCP, Justice Shahid Karim, Judge Lahore High Court, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Judge Islamabad High Court, Justice Gul Hassan Tareen, Judge High Court of Balochistan, Justice Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Judge High Court of Sindh, Justice Farah Jamshed, Judge Peshawar High Court, Hayat Ali Shah, Director General Federal Judicial academy, representative of the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The ADR Committee decided to pilot mediation in family matters by establishing family court-annexed mediation centers in each province and Islamabad. If successful, the model will be extended to labor and commercial disputes. The Committee further recommended establishing Court-Annexed Mediation Centres in each district and High Court.

Furthermore, the Committee proposed enacting uniform ADR legislation across the country and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to share a draft model law for review.

APP/haq