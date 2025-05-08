Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee Meets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
The reconstituted Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee, under the Chairmanship of Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge SCP, convened a maiden meeting to take stock of the progress made by the respective provincial and federal governments for effective implementation of ADR legal framework
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The reconstituted Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee, under the Chairmanship of Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge SCP, convened a maiden meeting to take stock of the progress made by the respective provincial and federal governments for effective implementation of ADR legal framework.
The Chairman of the Committee expressed enthusiasm for introducing “Mediation” into the judicial process, highlighting it as a meaningful campaign to nurture a culture of dialogue, under the slogan “Medifare.”
He thoughtfully pointed out that Mediation, which operates without any multiplying factors, is instrumental in alleviating the pressures of litigation. Fostering a spirit of love and understanding allows us to lessen the burden on courts, build stronger relationships, and create a more compassionate community where individuals can connect and support one another.
The Committee unanimously resolved that ADR has proven highly effective mechanism in resolving disputes enabling parties to resolve their disputes through collaborative and mutually beneficial process reducing conflict and promoting harmony.
The meeting was briefed on implementing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) frameworks across the country and progress on establishment of mediation centers, mediator training and case statistics highlighting challenges hindering the effective implementation of ADR legal framework.
The Committee appreciated the progress made so for and urged for discrete efforts for promoting awareness about the effectiveness of mediation in amicable settlement of disputes.
The meeting was attended by Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Judge SCP, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Acting Judge SCP, Justice Shahid Karim, Judge Lahore High Court, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Judge Islamabad High Court, Justice Gul Hassan Tareen, Judge High Court of Balochistan, Justice Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Judge High Court of Sindh, Justice Farah Jamshed, Judge Peshawar High Court, Hayat Ali Shah, Director General Federal Judicial academy, representative of the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Secretary, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.
The ADR Committee decided to pilot mediation in family matters by establishing family court-annexed mediation centers in each province and Islamabad. If successful, the model will be extended to labor and commercial disputes. The Committee further recommended establishing Court-Annexed Mediation Centres in each district and High Court.
Furthermore, the Committee proposed enacting uniform ADR legislation across the country and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to share a draft model law for review.
APP/haq
Recent Stories
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB1 minute ago
-
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign1 minute ago
-
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response1 minute ago
-
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar1 minute ago
-
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks6 minutes ago
-
Artists call for peace in region6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments6 minutes ago
-
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: Dr Tariq3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held3 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP3 minutes ago
-
Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee meets3 minutes ago