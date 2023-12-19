DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero, BHU Garhi khuda bux bhutto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday paid a visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Naudero and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, the DC inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospitals to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

He took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospital, poor cleanliness and security issues.

During the visit, DC Larkana and Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa said that health facilities in the hospitals should be improved and the supply of food, treatment and medicines should be ensured to the patients.

He further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that patients can get timely treatment and their food and drink should also be taken care of. No negligence is to be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

He also said that all the sections of the RHC/BHU should be made functional and clean.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Incharge of the hospital, officials of the health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.