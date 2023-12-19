Open Menu

DC Larkana Visits RHC Naudero, BHU Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 09:36 PM

DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero, BHU Garhi khuda bux bhutto

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday paid a visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Naudero and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday paid a visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Naudero and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, the DC inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospitals to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

He took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospital, poor cleanliness and security issues.

During the visit, DC Larkana and Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa said that health facilities in the hospitals should be improved and the supply of food, treatment and medicines should be ensured to the patients.

He further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that patients can get timely treatment and their food and drink should also be taken care of. No negligence is to be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

He also said that all the sections of the RHC/BHU should be made functional and clean.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Incharge of the hospital, officials of the health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Visit Larkana Naudero Ratodero All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

22 minutes ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

24 minutes ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

24 minutes ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

24 minutes ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

24 minutes ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

19 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

19 minutes ago
 President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of ..

President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of multiple nations present diplo ..

19 minutes ago
 University student meets accidental death because ..

University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

19 minutes ago
 FBISE organizes first sports gala for special chil ..

FBISE organizes first sports gala for special children

19 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

12 minutes ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan