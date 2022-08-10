NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday lauded the role of religious scholars and the common people for establishing peace during Muharram.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the role of security forces, health department and other institutions were also commendable for maintaining peace on Yaum-e-Ashur.

He said that 10th Muharram-ul-Haram passed peacefully as no untoward incident was reported from any part of the Shaheed Benazirabad district.

Panhwar said Muharram teaches us the lesson of patience and brotherhood and martyrs of Karbala are beacon light for us.

DC said that SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, officials and jawans of police, rangers and law enforcing agencies played an important role for maintaining peace in the district.

DC also appreciated the cooperation of revenue officials who extended their all-possible support in provision of facilities.

DC extended his thanks to district administration, all concerned departments, religious parties and citizens for their full-fledged cooperation and expressed hope such trend of cooperation would continue to maintain peaceful atmosphere in future.