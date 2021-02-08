UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For By-election At PS-43 Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

DC reviews arrangements for by-election at PS-43 Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements made for the by-election on PS-43 Sanghar at DC office Sanghar which was presided over by District Returning Officer Sain Buksh Channar.

According to a handout issued by the district information office here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Haq Khuwaja, Returning Officer (RO) Naeem ul Rehman Jalbani, district Monitoring Officer Abdul Rehman Arain, Monitoring officer Azhar Taanwri, relevant ACs, officers of education, Health and other departmental attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed security plans for by-elections, including setting up polling stations, transportation, cleanliness and SOPs for preventive measures for coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting, District Returning Officer Sain Buksh Chanar said that under directives of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) all arrangements should already be made for holding by-election in free and fair manner so that voters could cast their votes in easy atmosphere while measures for containing coronavirus and other facilities should be ensured.

