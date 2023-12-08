DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa presided over a meeting on Friday at Darbar Hall of DC office to review the arrangements of 16th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa presided over a meeting on Friday at Darbar Hall of DC office to review the arrangements of 16th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2023.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the officers to carry out the responsibilities given to them.

The DC Larkana apprised the meeting that Police department has been directed to prepare fool security plan during upcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, a control room will be established at his office to monitor the all activities and ensuring the law and order situation, he said.

He further said that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipment's will be installed at entry and exit points of Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to Mazar, amid a tight security besides snap dogs will be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation.

In the meeting, he give instructions to the police authorities to make the traffic system more efficient and effective during the death anniversary programmes.

DC Larkana has also directed the officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities and others.

He directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before the 27th December 2023, adding that basic health units, mobile medical units, medical camps and dispensaries will be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

While the deputy commissioner gave instructions to the officials of the health department to set up medical camps and ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff and the presence of medicines and along with this, ambulances should be kept in a ready position, so that they can be used in an emergency and possible need and mobile medical service should be available on the roads leading to Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

On the occasion DC Larkana directed to all concerned heads of departments to prepare the contingency plan and submit at his office, so that same could be presented at next meeting regarding the finalization of arrangements for 16th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of the Building and Roads department to complete the remaining works of signboards, car parking and roadways as soon as possible so that the guests coming to attend death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto do not face any problem.

On the occasion, Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar told that better arrangements will be made this year than before and cleanliness and lighting will also be ensured.

The meeting was attended by officials of Shahbaz Rangers, District Police, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri and other concerned officials of various departments.