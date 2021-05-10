UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Auction Process In Vegetable, Fruit Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Sunday afternoon and reviewed the process of auction.

AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and EADA Usman were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits.

He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale.

He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike would not be tolerated. He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediately after the auctions.

DC also asked the ACs to inspect the cold stores and godowns for assessing the availability of different items and said that special measures should be taken for the supply in case of shortage of any item.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also visited Ramzan bazaar of Kaleem Shaheed Colony and took a detail round of the bazar.

He was informed that 188,693 bags of flour were sold in Ramzan bazaars during the last 27 days at a subsidies rate of Rs.375 and 1,177,513 kg sugar was sold yet. He also checked the availability of fruits and vegetables in the bazaar.

