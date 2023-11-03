Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat on Friday examined various educational equipments supplied to local schools by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) under the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat on Friday examined various educational equipments supplied to local schools by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) under the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP).

During the assessment, Marwat was accompanied by key education officials, including District Education Officer Zahid Hussain, District Coordinator for ALP Isfandiyar Khan, Training Officer Sabqatullah, Training Officer Humayun Saifullah, Training Officer Kamran, and Assistant Director Muhammad Asif.

The officials provided insights and briefings on the utilization and advantages of the diverse educational tools.

Marwat commended the efforts of the ALP and expressed his appreciation for the initiative. He highlighted that the ALP is playing a pivotal role in delivering exceptional services within the educational sector of Torgar District, ensuring positive and promising outcomes for the region's students.