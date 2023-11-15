DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Wednesday personally inspected installation of zigzag technology at brick kiln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Wednesday personally inspected installation of zigzag technology at brick kiln.

Accompanied by officers of the Environment department, when he reached at Tufail brick kiln near Chak 223/R-B, Samundri Road, they found smoke emitting from the kiln which was operational without zigzag technology.

The DC sealed the kiln, imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the owner and got registered a case against him.

The DC said that no compromise would be made on new techniques and the brick kilns without zigzag would not be allowed to operate.

It is pertinent to mention here that 79 brick kilns have been sealed besides imposing heavy fines on them during the last one month.