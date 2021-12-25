UrduPoint.com

DC Visit Churches To Oversee Security Arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Saturday visited various churches in Lal Karti and Raja Bazar areas to oversee security arrangements.

According to a handout issued here, the DC visited St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Christ Church in Lal Kurti and First Up Church in Raja Bazar areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali said that like all over Pakistan, the Christian community in Rawalpindi celebrated its religious festival with complete freedom while foolproof security had been provided at their places of worship.

He said that the people of Pakistan respected all minorities and their religious beliefs.

Muhammad Ali also cut Christmas cakes and shared the joys of the Christian community.

Representatives of the Christian community thanked the Deputy Commissioner and other administrative officers for sharing their joy and providing excellent security. At the same time, religious leader Izhar Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

