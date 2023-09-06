Open Menu

DC Visits Areas Affected By River Erosion In Kot Addu

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :In a proactive move to address the critical issue of river erosion impacting multiple areas, Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi personally visited the affected site in Daira Deen Panah, Kot Addu, on Wednesday.

This devastating phenomenon has had far-reaching consequences for the community and required immediate attention.

During his visit, Lodhi engaged with the affected residents, empathetically assessing the extent of their losses.

Accompanying him were former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Ghulam Qasim Hanjra and officials from the Irrigation Department, demonstrating the unified effort to tackle this pressing problem.

The DC offered assurance to the distressed residents of Mauza Khadim, guaranteeing that the government would provide compensation for their incurred losses.

Furthermore, he pledged to implement robust measures aimed at preventing future erosions, thus ensuring the safety and security of the local populace.

In a testament to his dedication to public service, Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi's visit signifies a resolute commitment to addressing the challenges posed by river erosion, ultimately aiming for the betterment of the affected communities in Kot Addu.

