DC visits Pre-Entry Test Center at Bilawal Sports Complex

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon here on Sunday visited Pre-Entry Test Center at Bilawal sports Complex where DOW University of Health Sciences would conduct pre-entry test for admission to MBBS/BDS at government and private medical universities and colleges of the Sindh Province.

The DC inspected the security and other arrangements at the test center and expressed his satisfaction. He said that candidates passing tests for admissions to medical universities and colleges on merit would serve the people as the medical sector is not less than worship.

During the visit Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio briefed the DC about security and other arrangements at the test center.

Director Admission Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Ali Raza Brohi informed that DOW Medical University of Health Sciences was conducting a Pre-Entry Test for admissions to medical universities and colleges of the province.