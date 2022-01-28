UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Public Schools,offices

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 05:37 PM

DC visits public schools,offices

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Friday visited various government offices, including tehsil headquarters hospital, Primary health center, rural finance center and schools.

The deputy commissioner reviewed quality of facilities provided to the public in government institutions.

Later, the DC visited Tehsil Complex Sambarial and Assistant Commissioner Haider Abbasgave a detailed briefing about the revenue department, Municipal Committee and others.

>