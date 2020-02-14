DD Education arrested over misuse of power

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Deputy Director Education Officer (elementary) over misusing of power and corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Deputy Director education Officer (elementary) over misusing of power and corruption charges.

ACE authorities on Friday said that complainant Amjad latif, a retired teacher EST Drawing Sargodha informed the Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman that Deputy Director Education Officer (elementary) Zulfiqar Ahmad Ranjha has taken bribe amount Rs 10,000 in cash and a cheque worth Rs 40,000 for clearing pension case.

On the directions of Regional Director ACE, the assistant director investigation Tasawwar Abbas Bosal along with Judicial Magistrate Khalid Mehmood has conducted raid and arrested the said accused red handed and recovered bribe amount Rs 10,000 in cash and a checque worth Rs 40,000.