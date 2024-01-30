Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Film Actress Neelo Begum Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Death anniversary of renowned film actress Neelo Begum observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Renowned actress of the film industry Neelu Begum was remembered on her third anniversary on Tuesday.

Neelu Begum started her professional career in 1956 and gained popularity from the song ''Aaye Mosam Rangeeley Sohaney'' from the super hit film 'Saat Laakh'.

She received Nigar Award for her outstanding performance in the super hit film Zarqa.

Neelu Begum was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2022.

She died in Lahore on January 30, 2021.

