Delegation Of Canadian Pakhtun Community Calls On KP Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Delegation of Canadian Pakhtun community calls on KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Canadian Pakistan Pakhtun Community Association led by Fakar-ul-Islam called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker, Babar Salim Swati.

Provincial ministers including, Meena Khan and Qasim Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The delegation congratulated Babar Salim Swati for assuming office as speaker of the provincial assembly and invited him to visit Canada.

The delegation also discussed with speaker the problems confronted by overseas Pakistanis and urged him to play role in resolving issues of expatriates.

