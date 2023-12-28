Open Menu

Delegation Of OTOA Calls On Home Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

Delegation of Oil Tankers Owners Association (OTOA) led by Mir Shams Shahwani called on the Caretaker Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zubair Jamali at the Home Minister's office on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Delegation of Oil Tankers Owners Association (OTOA) led by Mir Shams Shahwani called on the Caretaker Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zubair Jamali at the Home Minister's office on Thursday.

In the meeting, the delegation of Oil Tankers Association discussed important issues which were faced by transporters in Chaman area.

During the meeting, OTOA’s delegation informed the Home Minister that some 4,000 of vehicles have been stopped by the Laghtri alliance at the Chaman border from two months.

Shams Shahwani told the Home Minister about the problems being faced by transporters.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Minister assured the delegation that all genuine issues of the transporters would be resolved soon.

Related Topics

Balochistan Oil Vehicles Chaman Alliance Border All From

Recent Stories

Five killed in different incidents

Five killed in different incidents

4 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to PTI candidate

LHC grants protective bail to PTI candidate

4 minutes ago
 OWSD, KU-KIBGE organizes two day conference on bio ..

OWSD, KU-KIBGE organizes two day conference on biosafety in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Prosecutor General Punjab appoints PRO

Prosecutor General Punjab appoints PRO

3 minutes ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

3 minutes ago
 SIFC initiatives to start new phase of industriali ..

SIFC initiatives to start new phase of industrialization in Pakistan: Gohar Ejaz

4 minutes ago
Pakistani delegation visits electric appliances ma ..

Pakistani delegation visits electric appliances manufacturer in Wenzhou, China

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as trading year nears end

Stock markets mixed as trading year nears end

37 minutes ago
 ADC inspects records in Tehsilar Office Mardan

ADC inspects records in Tehsilar Office Mardan

37 minutes ago
 22-day short Hajj being introduced to facilitate p ..

22-day short Hajj being introduced to facilitate pilgrims: Aneeq

37 minutes ago
 Overall law, order situation in Balochistan better ..

Overall law, order situation in Balochistan better than in past: CM Domki

37 minutes ago
 Morocco keen to lift 'curse' of Africa Cup of Nati ..

Morocco keen to lift 'curse' of Africa Cup of Nations

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan