Delegation of OTOA calls on Home Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Delegation of Oil Tankers Owners Association (OTOA) led by Mir Shams Shahwani called on the Caretaker Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zubair Jamali at the Home Minister's office on Thursday.

In the meeting, the delegation of Oil Tankers Association discussed important issues which were faced by transporters in Chaman area.

During the meeting, OTOA’s delegation informed the Home Minister that some 4,000 of vehicles have been stopped by the Laghtri alliance at the Chaman border from two months.

Shams Shahwani told the Home Minister about the problems being faced by transporters.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Minister assured the delegation that all genuine issues of the transporters would be resolved soon.