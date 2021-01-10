Dense fog likely in plain areas; cold dry weather to continue in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Dense fog is likely to grip plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh whereas cold and dry weather is expected to continue over most parts of the country with very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper areas.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during this time span.

Rainfall recorded during this duration remained Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City, AP 08mm), Garhidupatta 06mm, Rawalakot 04mm and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 06mm.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Sunday remained Leh -14°C, Ziarat, Kalat -11°C, Quetta -09°C, Kalam -08°C, Dalbandin, Parachinar, Hunza -07°C, Malam Jabba -06°C, Nokkundi, Panjgur and Zhob -04°C.