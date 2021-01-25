UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner For Implementation Of Coronavirus SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner for implementation of coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial has said that coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be implemented in true letter and spirit and use of face mask and hand sanitizers while maintaining social distance must be ensured.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office here today. He said that concerned officers should monitor public places including markets, parks and bus stand for coronavirus SOPs.

The meeting was told that 87236 swabs were collected for coronavirus tests in Bahawalpur district since March 2020 and 4197 were tested positive. As many as 109 of them died and 3914 recovered from the virus.

Later, Deputy Commissioner held a meeting to review the progress of tax collection in the district. The meeting was told that Rs38.287 million were collected as water tax and Rs 38.598 million as agriculture income tax from 1st July 2020 to 22nd January 2021.

