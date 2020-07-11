UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Lauds Tiger Force Performance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Manazar Javed Ali, while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, lauded the performance of Corona Relief Tiger Force

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manazar Javed Ali, while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, lauded the performance of Corona Relief Tiger Force.

According to a handout issued here, Tiger Force District Coordinator Nadeem Haroon Khan, Chunnian Tahsil Coordinator Chaudhry Shabbir, Kasur Tehsil Coordinator Zaheer Shamsi Advocate, Pattoki Tehsil Coordinator Waqas Baqir Dogar and Kot Radha Kishan Tehsil Coordinator Shakir Bari also attended the meeting.

Assistant commissioners of all four tehsil also participated in the meeting through vedio link.

The performance of Corona Relief Tiger Force was reviewed in detail and lauded by the authorities.

The administrative officers of all tehsils also briefed the meeting about the responsibilities and performance of the force. They briefed the meeting about the strategy made for effective use of the the tiger force.

The deputy commissioner directed the administrative officers to coordinate with each others to make the force further effective and useful for people during the prevailing situation.

