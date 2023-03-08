UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib Expresses Concerns Over Poor Performance Of TMA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the poor performance of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank and various other public offices with respect to their role in public service agreements

While chairing a meeting with representatives of different departments held here in his office, the DC asked them to set out aims, targets and efficiency in exchange for the committed resources to streamline social sectors.

The DC called this meeting on the demand of elders of the District Action Committee.

The meeting was attended by Tehsil Mayor Sadam Hussain Bittani, Additional Comissioner Naimatullah Khan, a representative delegation of Tank Action Committee, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), XEN Works & Services Department, XEN Public Health, Sub Divisional Officer PESCO Faheem Gul and heads of some other public offices.

The participants of the meeting were told that the slow pace of work on the drainage system, Railway station road, main city road as well as other uplift projects was causing a host of traffic-related issues for citizens.

The meeting also discussed the core issue of potable water. The TMO Qudratullah assured that all their efforts were being made to ensure an intact water supply across the city and its vicinities.

The members of the Tank Action Committee also deplored that excessive power outage was giving way to public unrest in parts of the district. They demanded of the management to take note of the matter with early mitigation.

The DC underlined the need on devising an integrated strategy for the performance framework and setting up uplift plans in order to provide maximum relief to the masses.

