Dera is set to witness by-elections for NA-44 on April 21

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan is set to witness by-elections on Sunday (April 21) with a number of candidates vying for the National Assembly seat-NA 44 that was vacated by Ali Amin Gandpur after being elected as Chief Minister Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa.

Notably, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has announced boycott of the by-elections while among others prominent figures such as brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ Sunni Ittehad Council (PTI), Faisal Amin Gandapur, Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians’ candidate Abdul Rashid Kundi, Jamaat Islami Pakistan’ candidate Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Zamir Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other independent candidates were in the the run.

A total of 358 polling stations, comprising 126 for men, 115 for women besides combined ones have been established to facilitate voters.

Additionally, 1,172 polling booths, with 635 designated for men and 537 for women, have been set up to ensure accessibility and efficiency during the electoral process.

The constituency has a total of 396661 registered voters, comprising 211,032 men and 185629 women.

All necessary arrangements including security measures for the election had been completed to ensure the election in a secure and peaceful envirnoment.