Dera police takes action against sheesha cafes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The district police on the second day of Eidul Fitr raided several sheesha cafes and arrested their owners and managers.

According to police spokesman, SDPO city circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with Station House Officer(SHO) city and SHO Cantt Arsalan Khan Gandapur while taking action against those violating section 144 arrested managers and owners of the three cafes offering sheesha.

He said that police also recovered huqas and other equipment used in sheesha and took them into custody.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.