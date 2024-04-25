DG kicks off tree plantation drive in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Director General (DG) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Flt. Lt. (retd) Asim Ayub on Thursday

kicked off a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Department of Agriculture here on Thursday.

According to the Spokesman of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazir, the initiative was kicked off with an event at the Tarlai Center, where the Director General ICT and farmers participated in the event.

During the ceremony, the Director General spoke about the importance of planting trees to combat climate change. He encouraged everyone to get involved in the campaign and promised that the department would offer all possible support to local farmers participating in the project.

To promote sustainability, the Director General instructed the Director of Agriculture to begin implementing projects focused on renewable energy and kitchen gardening.

He said that these initiatives aimed to support local agriculture and reduce the environmental impact of food production.

As part of the drive, he said that the Agriculture Department planned to distribute more than 5,000 saplings to farmers in the next two days. This effort aimed at to engage the local community and inspire a collective commitment to environmental sustainability, Nouman said.

He said that the event reflected a broader push to increase green spaces and plant more trees in response to climate change. He said that the campaign's goal was to encourage the community to contribute to a healthier environment and a more sustainable future.

/395