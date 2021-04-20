Dialogue with India to be possible only if situation in IIOJ&K improves: FM

(@fidahassanain)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said dialogue between Pakistan and India would only take place if the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir improves.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said Kashmir is not a bilateral; rather an internationally recognized issue on which numerous UN Security Council resolutions were there.

He said if India and Pakistan wanted lasting peace in South Asia, they would have to discuss Kashmir issue to find a resolution according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people, as it cannot be put back burners.

Foreign Minister said he was in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the evolving regional situation and the developments taking place in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan desired a peaceful, democratic and stable Afghanistan, but for that the peace process has to be taken forward by the people of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan was comfortable with the role the UAE could play to improve relations between India and Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we want to move ahead, but in order to get there, India, which is responsible for vitiating the environment will have to create a conducive and enabling environment, for the dialogue to take place.

Pakistan will appreciate anyone and everyone including UAE to play a positive and constructive role, but the initiative will have to be indigenous.

He said there have been some positive developments, as India wants says it to see a peaceful Afghanistan and region but Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control are suffering from unprovoked firing by India.