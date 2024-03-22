DIG Prisons visits District Jail Shahpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal said on Friday that the provincial government was striving to ensure the maximum facilities to prisoners through jail reforms.

During a visit to the District Jail Shahpur, he said the provincial government had initiated different projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion of their imprisonment period.

Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers concerned to ensure good quality food for prisoners.