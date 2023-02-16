UrduPoint.com

Director PAJCCI Urges Educational Institutions To Provide More Opportunities To Afghan Students

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has urged administrations of different education institutions to provide maximum opportunities to Afghan students in the completion of their studies.

He expressed these views on Thursday while talking to the newly appointed Director IMSciences university, Dr Usman Ghani.

Zia Sarhadi said a large number of Afghan students were studying at different educational institutions in Pakistan and hopefully after completion of their studies will contribute to the development of their war-ravaged homeland.

Director PAJCCI also appreciated the contribution made by IMSciences in providing education facilities to Afghan students.

He also recalled a recently organised three-week-long skill training by IMSciences on Fashion Design for Afghan women that helped the beneficiaries to learn basic skills and make stitching and embroidery into a source of livelihood.

Zia said the Afghan businessmen during meetings of PAJCCI also express their gratitude and appreciation for the Pakistan government and even private educational institutions for accommodating Afghan students under different programmes and even on scholarships.

On this occasion, Director PAJCCI also congratulated the newly appointed Director IMSciences and paid tribute to the services of his predecessor, Dr Mohsin.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Usman appreciated the suggestion of Zia Sarhadi and assured of taking more steps for benefitting the maximum number of Afghan students.

