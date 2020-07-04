UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DISCOs Draw Electricity As Per Demand: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

DISCOs draw electricity as per demand: Spokesman

All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands.

The Spokesman of Power Division said that total available generation was 25,000 MW against the recorded system demand of 23,527 MW at 0830 hours.

Related Topics

Electricity All From

Recent Stories

Pakistanis donates Rs 5.9 m through Careem Super A ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus Detains at Least 17 on Independence Day Ov ..

3 minutes ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 221,200 cuse ..

3 minutes ago

Youth shot dead in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister success ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.