DISCOs draw electricity as per demand: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) are getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands.

The Spokesman of Power Division said that total available generation was 25,000 MW against the recorded system demand of 23,527 MW at 0830 hours.