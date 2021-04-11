Dist admin seals 1202 shopping malls, schools over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1202 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed in last 27 days over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

As many as 50 public transport vehicles were also impounded during this period.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that Assistant Commissioners of district were checking the implementation on coronavirus SOPs on daily basis adding that stern action was being taken on violation.

He said that during checking so far 801 shopping malls, 284 restaurants, 73 privateschools and 44 marriage halls had been sealed in addition to imposing Rs1.8 millionfine on the violators.