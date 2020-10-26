District admin imposes fine of Rs 182,000 to profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against the profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 182,000 on violators.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 661 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fines worth Rs 182,000 on violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar UlHaq has said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.