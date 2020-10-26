UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Imposes Fine Of Rs 182,000 To Profiteers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

District admin imposes fine of Rs 182,000 to profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against the profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 182,000 on violators.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 661 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fines worth Rs 182,000 on violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar UlHaq has said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

Related Topics

Shortage Fine Price

Recent Stories

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

1 minute ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

16 minutes ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

1 hour ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

2 hours ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.