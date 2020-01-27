District administration to impose ban on milk transportation outside Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration Hyderabad has decided to impose ban on transportation of milk outside the district and asked the dairy owners to sell milk on Rs 96 per liter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has decided to impose ban on transportation of milk outside the district and asked the dairy owners to sell milk on Rs 96 per liter.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Liaquat Ali Kalhoro said this while presiding over the meeting with representatives of dairy association and dairy owners here at his office on Monday.

He announced indiscriminate action against those not selling the milk on government fixed price and advised the dairy retailers not to purchase milk directly from cattle shed owners.