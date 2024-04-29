Open Menu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) To address various issues faced by women, the district administration is organizing an open kutcheri (open court) in Tehsil Shah Alam.

The officials from the district administration and other departments will attend the open kutcheri at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to listen to women's problems.

The deputy commissioner has already instructed all departments to prioritize resolving issues raised by women.

He emphasized that the doors to his office were open to all residents, especially for women.

